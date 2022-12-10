Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 224,821 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,821 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

About i3 Verticals

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

