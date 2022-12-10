Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 40,900 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 162.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.13.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.