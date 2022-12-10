Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 59,479 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,479 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Semtech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Stock Up 0.5 %

Semtech Profile

Shares of SMTC opened at $29.33 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.