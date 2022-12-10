Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

