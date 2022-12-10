Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Wabash National Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

