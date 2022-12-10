Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.27 and last traded at C$13.27. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Wall Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.58. The stock has a market cap of C$430.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.92 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

