Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.