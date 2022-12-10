Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.70 to $3.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waterdrop traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 5912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.72 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

