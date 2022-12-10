Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 260.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

