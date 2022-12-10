Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.91. 3,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 52,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

