Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

