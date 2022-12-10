William Curtis Brighton Buys 1,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFFGet Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

