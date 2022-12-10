William Curtis Brighton Buys 1,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.