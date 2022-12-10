Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSM stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $182.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

