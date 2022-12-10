Williams Trading Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WWW. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE:WWW opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

