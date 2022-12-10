Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.24% of Workiva worth $42,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 17.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after acquiring an additional 167,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Workiva by 70.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

NYSE:WK opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $139.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

