Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Articles

