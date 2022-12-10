Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $1,168,608. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

