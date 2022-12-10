Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

