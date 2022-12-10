ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

