Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $442.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 22.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 13.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 6.0% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.