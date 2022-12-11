101,190 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 237,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

