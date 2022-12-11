13,430 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 3.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $957,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 50.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.