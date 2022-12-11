142,271 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $42.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

