189,680 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.29% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Calix by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

