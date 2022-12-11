203,980 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 203,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

