203,980 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 203,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance
ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.