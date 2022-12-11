241 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

