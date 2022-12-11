2,544 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,472 shares of company stock worth $117,617,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $359.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

