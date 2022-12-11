2,554 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

