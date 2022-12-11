28,164 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

