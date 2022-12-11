33,507 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 166,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

