47,678 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

COP opened at $110.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

