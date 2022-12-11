55,017 Shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $7.03 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

