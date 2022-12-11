55,322 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

