7,800 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $10,332,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $32.32 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.