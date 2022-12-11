79,805 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
