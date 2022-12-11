AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.63.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

SKFRY opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.