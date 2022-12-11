Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lowered by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,387 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Activision Blizzard

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.