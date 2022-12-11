Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $93.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

