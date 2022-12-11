Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($20.73) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.36) to GBX 2,743 ($33.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.40) to GBX 2,819 ($34.37) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,363.67.

AMIGY opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

