Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAP. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $143.72 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

