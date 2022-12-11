Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the period.

A opened at $152.95 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

