Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $2.07 Average PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($2.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $880.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

