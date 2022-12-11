Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Aixtron Price Performance

Aixtron stock opened at €30.66 ($32.27) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($16.00) and a 12 month high of €32.01 ($33.69). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

