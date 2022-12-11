Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

AKAM stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

