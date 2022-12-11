Alasdair (Al) Breach Sells 18,576 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 18,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,675 ($32.62), for a total transaction of £496,908 ($605,911.47).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 76,292 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,509 ($30.59), for a total transaction of £1,914,166.28 ($2,334,064.48).

On Tuesday, November 29th, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($31.02), for a total transaction of £2,544,000 ($3,102,060.72).

On Friday, November 25th, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 7,878 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,540 ($30.97), for a total transaction of £200,101.20 ($243,996.10).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 1.7 %

BGEO stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($32.13) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($11.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,695 ($32.86). The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,291 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,914.40.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

