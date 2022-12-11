Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.