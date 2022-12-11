Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Castleark Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

