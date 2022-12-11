Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €66.50 ($70.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of AMADY opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

