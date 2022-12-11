American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Stake Lifted by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,014.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 531,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,811,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 449,601 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.