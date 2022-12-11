American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

AFG stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

